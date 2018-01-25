Source: New Michigan Assistant Dan Enos Leaving to Become Alabama QB Coach

Alabama has a new QB coach, and it's a name SEC fans are familiar with.

By Bruce Feldman
January 25, 2018

Former Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos’s stay on the Michigan staff this winter will be brief. A source told SI Enos is accepting a job as the QB coach at Alabama.

The 49-year-old former Michigan State QB will work under newly promoted Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. Nick Saban has had to shuffle up his offensive staff with OC Brian Daboll returning to the NFL for a coordinator job with the Bills. In addition, the Tide has hired former Penn State assistant Josh Gattis to coach receivers and as a co-OC.

Under the direction of Enos in 2015, Manning Award finalist Brandon Allen became the third player in Arkansas history to throw for 3,000 yards in a season (3,440) and became the Razorbacks’ all-time leader in touchdown passes (64).

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters