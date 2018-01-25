Former Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos’s stay on the Michigan staff this winter will be brief. A source told SI Enos is accepting a job as the QB coach at Alabama.

The 49-year-old former Michigan State QB will work under newly promoted Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. Nick Saban has had to shuffle up his offensive staff with OC Brian Daboll returning to the NFL for a coordinator job with the Bills. In addition, the Tide has hired former Penn State assistant Josh Gattis to coach receivers and as a co-OC.

Under the direction of Enos in 2015, Manning Award finalist Brandon Allen became the third player in Arkansas history to throw for 3,000 yards in a season (3,440) and became the Razorbacks’ all-time leader in touchdown passes (64).