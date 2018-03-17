Temple is hoping the luck of the Irish helps them in its upcoming season.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the school had a special guest assisting the team at spring practice Saturday.

Those guest? None other than your friendly, mischief making leprechaun distracting the quarterbacks.

Temple has leprechauns at today’s spring practice to distract its quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/0uuEdwdydW — Matt Vender (@Matt_Vender) March 17, 2018

Here's hoping Temple finds its pot of gold at the end of next season.