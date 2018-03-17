Watch: Temple Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With Leprechaun at Spring Practice

Temple is hoping the luck of the Irish helps them in its upcoming season.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 17, 2018

Temple is hoping the luck of the Irish helps them in its upcoming season.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the school had a special guest assisting the team at spring practice Saturday.

Those guest? None other than your friendly, mischief making leprechaun distracting the quarterbacks.  

Here's hoping Temple finds its pot of gold at the end of next season.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now