BYU Lineman Gets Stuck in Gymnastics Team Foam Pit

Talk about a sticky situation.

When BYU gymnastics coach Guard Young decided to test his team's mental toughness, he invited athletes from other teams, including the football team, to jeer at his performers while they practiced their routines.

“One of the funnest things we’ve done this year was we brought in sports teams to cheer us on and to heckle us on the balance beam,” Young told the Herald Extra last week. “We brought in some of the football players and those guys are just nothing but clowns.”

As you might know, football players are quite large. And when practiced ended, they understandably decided to try out the acrobatic gymnastics equipment. But when Cougars defensive lineman Motekiai Langi had a go at the pit, the 6'7", 397 pound sophomore found that it might not be fit for someone of his size.

“We all thought it was pretty funny until we realized we couldn’t get him out,” Young said, according to the Herald Extra. “Then I was like, seriously, how do you get someone like that out of the foam pit? We got him out, but it took some effort and some football players to help. Thankfully I didn’t get a phone call from (head football coach Kalani Sitake) about it. We kept him safe.”

Eventually, Langi got free thanks to the help of his teammates.

“It sucked me down,” Langi said. “It took me a couple of minutes before I was finally able to get out.”

Lesson learned.