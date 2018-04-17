Former Michigan Player Elysee Mbem-Bosse Tags Jim Harbaugh After Series of Threatening Tweets

These are concerning.

By Nihal Kolur
April 17, 2018

Former Michigan linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse sent out a series of potentially threatening tweets on Monday night. At the end of one thread, Mbem-Bosse lamented that he was suspended for “going to take care of my family” and tagged head coach Jim Harbaugh in the comments.

Reddit user cappy412 captured screenshots of Mbem-Bosse’s tweets in which he hinted at a “murder case” and repeated that Michigan was “open carry.”

(Warning: The following tweets contain strong language).

Neither Michigan nor Harbaugh have commented on the tweets. Mbem-Bosse appeared as a linebacker and on special teams for Michigan in 2017, but Deadspin points out that he is not listed on the team's roster this spring. Although he referenced a suspension, there is no record of the 20-year-old ever being suspended.

