Linebacker Jon Reschke is back on Michigan State's football roster, coach Mark Dantonio announced Tuesday during the final Big Ten media day, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Reschke left the Spartans program following the 2016 season after making racist comments about a teammate. After issuing an apology for using the N-word in the text message that led to his departure, Reschke also announced his intent to transfer from Michigan State for his final year of eligibilty after completing his undergraduate degree in 2017.

In a screenshot obtained by the Free Press, the text from Rescke read: "Honestly don't know who for sure but probably (teammate's name redacted) or another s----y f-----g (N-word) with no morals"

His decision to leave was based on reaction of his teammates to the text message, according to the Free Press. Despite his intent to transfer, the linebacker did not land on another roster last fall.

He received a medical waiver and approval for a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA due to injuries he had both in 2016, where he played in just two games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury as a fourth-year junior, and in 2017, when he had ACL surgery.

In April, Dantonio said there was a chance Reschke would return but he would allow the players to make that decision.

"I talked to our football team and our players and said, 'Hey, if you guys want him back, then you have to bring him back,'" Dantonio said Tuesday. "It has to be a decision made by our African-American players, led by them, and they have to support that."

Dantonio also added that although he is taking the necessary steps toward a return this season, Reschke has permanently lost his scholarship.

Reschke posted 101 career tackles playing for the Spartans between 2014 and ’16.