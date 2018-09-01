Washington Left Tackle Trey Adams to Miss Season Opener Against Auburn

The preseason All-American will miss the season opener with a back injury. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 01, 2018

Washington senior left tackle Trey Adams will miss the Huskies' season opener against Auburn on Saturday according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

A preseason All-American, Adams did not travel with Washington to Atlanta. Sophomore Luke Wattenberg is likely to replace Adams and protect the blindside of quarterback Jake Browning. 

The Huskies will face off against the Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)