Washington senior left tackle Trey Adams will miss the Huskies' season opener against Auburn on Saturday according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

A preseason All-American, Adams did not travel with Washington to Atlanta. Sophomore Luke Wattenberg is likely to replace Adams and protect the blindside of quarterback Jake Browning.

The Huskies will face off against the Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.