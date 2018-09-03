Big Ten Network has suspended Braylon Edwards for violating its social media policy after Edwards made comments in a now deleted tweet from Saturday about the Michigan football team.

"Effective as of Sunday, Sept. 2, Braylon Edwards has been suspended indefinitely from his role at the Big Ten Network due to a violation of the network’s social media guidelines," BTN wrote in a release, according The Athletic's Chris Vannini.

Edwards tweeted Monday after the news went public, still discussing the state of the Michigan program.

So funny that everyone is worried my tweet as opposed to the real issue, 0-17 on the road against ranked opponents, 1-6 against rivals and the one win was against a 3-9 MSU. Last thing i will ask and really think about this before you get mad...is Michigan better than Iowa? — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) September 3, 2018

Late Saturday night after Michigan's 24–17 loss to Notre Dame, Edwards wrote in a tweet, "Ruiz is weak, line is weak, shea is scared, f------ Michigan offense is so predictable..... Michigan football is sadly one thing.......Trash."

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the comments Monday.

"No. 1, it’s not true. It’s not factual," Harbaugh said. "There’s nobody in our program who thinks those things about any player on our team, let alone the two players described. On the other level, it’s disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of two of our players. And, if someone wants to attack the character of anybody on the ball club, come after me."

Edwards was a standout at Michigan, recording 3,541 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns over four seasons. He was drafted third in the 2005 NFL draft by the Browns and made the Pro Bowl in 2007. Last year, he joined Big Ten Network as an on-air talent.