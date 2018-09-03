Braylon Edwards Suspended by Big Ten Network After Michigan Comments

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

After getting suspended by Big Ten Network for violating its social media policy, Braylon Edwards was still tweeting Monday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 03, 2018

Big Ten Network has suspended Braylon Edwards for violating its social media policy after Edwards made comments in a now deleted tweet from Saturday about the Michigan football team. 

"Effective as of Sunday, Sept. 2, Braylon Edwards has been suspended indefinitely from his role at the Big Ten Network due to a violation of the network’s social media guidelines," BTN wrote in a release, according The Athletic's Chris Vannini. 

Edwards tweeted Monday after the news went public, still discussing the state of the Michigan program.

Late Saturday night after Michigan's 24–17 loss to Notre Dame, Edwards wrote in a tweet, "Ruiz is weak, line is weak, shea is scared, f------ Michigan offense is so predictable..... Michigan football is sadly one thing.......Trash."

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the comments Monday.

"No. 1, it’s not true. It’s not factual," Harbaugh said. "There’s nobody in our program who thinks those things about any player on our team, let alone the two players described. On the other level, it’s disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of two of our players. And, if someone wants to attack the character of anybody on the ball club, come after me."

Edwards was a standout at Michigan, recording 3,541 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns over four seasons. He was drafted third in the 2005 NFL draft by the Browns and made the Pro Bowl in 2007. Last year, he joined Big Ten Network as an on-air talent.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)