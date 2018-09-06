How to Watch TCU vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch TCU vs. SMU in The Battle for the Iron Skillet on Friday, Sept. 7.

By Jenna West
September 06, 2018

Week 2 in college football kicks off on Friday night with No.16 TCU visiting SMU in the 98th edition of The Battle for the Iron Skillet.

TCU opened the season with a 55-7 defeat over Southern University last Saturday. The Frogs' new starting quarterback, sophomore Shawn Robinson, threw three touchdown passes and ran for four more.

SMU's season-opener didn't go quite as well. They suffered a 46-23 loss at North Texas. The Mustangs, down 36-0, failed to score until halway through the fourth quarter. With 14 of its starters returning from last year, SMU should be able to put the loss behind them and move forward.

The rivalry is still strong between the Texas schools. Last year, TCU beat SMU 56-36 after a strong performance in the second half. SMU was up 19-7 early in the second quarter, but the Frogs battled to take the lead heading into halftime. With a Hail Mary pass on the last play of the first half, wide receiver Jalen Reagor caught the pass for a touchdown, putting TCU up 28-22 at the half.

The Frogs have won the last six contests between the two schools.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 7

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

