Texas A&M Supplants Texas as Most Valuable College Football Program

Texas A&M is college football's most valuable program according to Forbes Magazine

By Scooby Axson
September 12, 2018

Texas A&M is the new king in the Lone Star State and college football....as far as making money and value is concerned.

According to Forbes Magazine, Texas A&M has surpassed the University of Texas as the most valuable college football program.

The list is based on revenue and profits from the 2014–2016 seasons, which is complied from yearly filings by each school's athletic department to the NCAA and the Department of Education.

Over those three years, Texas A&M has averaged annual revenues of $148 million, while the Longhorns averaged $133 million in revenue.

The jump for the Aggies is due to being third in ticket revenue, and sixth in money from royalties and licensing.

Their 2012 move to the Southeastern Conference didn't hurt either, as the league shelled out another $41 million to each member school.

Third on the list is Michigan, followed by Alabama, and Ohio State.

Oklahoma is sixth, followed by Notre Dame, Auburn, and LSU with Florida rounding out the Top 10.

Of the top 25 most valuable programs, 10 teams from the SEC, while the Big Ten placing seven teams on the list.

