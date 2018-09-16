A pair of NFC South rivals will square off on Sunday as the Falcons host the Panthers. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Atlanta enters Week 1 following a defeat at Philadelphia on opening night, where they lost a fourth-quarter lead to the defending Super Bowl champions. Quarterback Matt Ryan struggled in the contest and completed just 21 of 43 passes with one interception.

Carolina sits next to Tampa Bay atop the NFC South standings. The Panthers defeated the Cowboys at home in Week 1. Cam Newton rushed for a touchdown while the Panthers defense suffocated Dak Prescott and held the Cowboys to 170 yards passing.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Falcons: vs. Saints (9/23); vs. Bengals (9/30); at Steelers (10/7)

Panthers: vs. Bengals (9/23); vs. Giants (10/7); at Redskins (10/14)