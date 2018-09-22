Alabama, the nation's No. 1 team, continues its quest for back–to–back national championships when Texas A&M and new coach Jimbo Fisher visit Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Alabama has not been challenged this season. They have blown out their first three opponents and won by an average of 47 points per game. The Tide is led by Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa, who has thrown for eight touchdowns and is completing 72% of his passes.

Fisher, who is a former Nick Saban assistant, has the Aggies playing well and will rely on the talents of quarterback Kellen Mond to keep the Alabama defense at bay.

He is also seeking the first win by a Saban assistant. Saban is 12-0 against his former assistant coaches, which includes a victory over Fisher's former team Florida State in the 2017 season opener.

How to watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch online with CBS Sports.com

Next three games:

Texas A&M: vs. Arkansas (9/29), vs. Kentucky (10/6), at South Carolina (10/13)

Alabama: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (9/29), at Arkansas (10/6), vs. Missouri (10/13)