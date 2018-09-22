How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Texas A&M at Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Scooby Axson
September 22, 2018

Alabama, the nation's No. 1 team, continues its quest for back–to–back national championships when Texas A&M and new coach Jimbo Fisher visit Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Alabama has not been challenged this season. They have blown out their first three opponents and won by an average of 47 points per game. The Tide is led by Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa, who has thrown for eight touchdowns and is completing 72% of his passes.

Fisher, who is a former Nick Saban assistant, has the Aggies playing well and will rely on the talents of quarterback Kellen Mond to keep the Alabama defense at bay.

He is also seeking the first win by a Saban assistant. Saban is 12-0 against his former assistant coaches, which includes a victory over Fisher's former team Florida State in the 2017 season opener.

How to watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch online with CBS Sports.com

Next three games:

Texas A&M: vs. Arkansas (9/29), vs. Kentucky (10/6), at South Carolina (10/13)

Alabama: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (9/29), at Arkansas (10/6), vs. Missouri (10/13)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)