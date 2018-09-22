Wake Forest was all set up for a 38-yard field goal against Notre Dame in the first quarter on Saturday, but forgot one crucial element to the special-teams unit.

While 10 of the Demon Deacons lined up in field goal formation, kicker Nick Sciba wasn't ready, stretching on the sideline as holder Dom Maggio searched for his partner in crime. Sciba eventually realized his error, sprinting onto the turf to attempt the field goal.

The lack of preparation certainly didn't help the freshman, who missed the 38-yarder off the left upright.

Watch Sciba's sprint to the field and subsequent miss below.

Wake Forest's kicker Nick Sciba was still practicing when he was supposed to be on the field...



Sciba entered Saturday making six of his first seven field goal attempts. Wake Forest trailed Notre Dame 21-6 midway through the second quarter at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.