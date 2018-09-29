How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Texas vs. Kansas State online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 29, 2018

Kansas State will host No. 18 Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday for the team's second Big 12 game of the football season.

The Longhorns (3-1, 1-0) are coming off of three-straight victories, including strong performances during a 37-14 win against USC in Week 3 and a 31-16 win over TCU last week. The back-to-back wins over ranked teams put Texas back into the Top 25 for the first time since the preseason rankings, where the Longhorns were ranked No. 23. Texas sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger went 22-of-32 for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the team's latest outing.

The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) will try to bounce back from a lopsided 35-6 loss to West Virginia last week and make a statement after not faring well against ranked opponents so far this season. 

Kansas State has won five-straight at home against Texas dating back to 2006.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)