Report: Mike Stoops Out as Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator

The move comes after No. 9 Texas defeated Oklahoma 48–45 on Saturday in the Red River Rivalry.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 07, 2018

Mike Stoops is out as No. 11 Oklahoma's defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. 

The move comes after No. 9 Texas defeated Oklahoma 48–45 on Saturday in the Red River Showdown. The Sooners' defense gave up 501 yards of total offense in the loss.

Oklahoma ranks 89th in total defense in the FBS as of Saturday.

The 56-year-old has been at Oklahoma in his current role since 2012, but he was the Sooners co-defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 1999 to 2003. The program won the 2000 national title. From 2004 to 2011, Stoops was the head coach at Arizona where he led the Wildcats to a 41–50 overall record. 

Stoops is the brother of former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and current Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. Bob coached Oklahoma from 1999 to 2017. He played at Iowa during his college career. 

