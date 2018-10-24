Miami Students Start Petition to Change Mascot's Pipe to a JUUL

This needs to be stopped. All of this. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 24, 2018

Two students at the University of Miami want to get mascot Sebastian the Ibis up with the times. Alec Castillo and Kevin Fernandez have started a petition on Change.org to make the school alter Sebastian's old tobacco pipe to a JUUL.

The petition states that, "The University of Miami is a progressive institution that should reflect the changing cultural landscape that we live in today. We, the undersigned students of the University of Miami advocate the Board of Directors to let our school mascot, Sebastian the Ibis, hit the JUUL."

Castillo told the Miami New Times that, "It's important that we have a mascot that represents our student body. That’s why I want to see Sebastian JUUL. It's important for us to be seen as we are."

He added, "I would be so ashamed to go to a school with a mascot that's just a bird. But a smoking bird? That’s dope."

A JUUL is reportedly the most popular e-cigarette product on the market and has garnered popularity among college students. While most e-cigs look mechanical, a JUUL is special in that it looks like a flash drive and includes flavor cartridges like crème brulee and mint. To some, it would look like people are smoking out of flash drives while hanging out in dorm rooms and at parties. As its popularity has increased, so has the scrutiny around the product. 

While the petition was started in September, it has recently been shared on social media and racked up more signatures. 

Sebastian already considered hip when he was added to the Canes' turnover chain this year.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)