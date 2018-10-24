Five–star recruit and Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler will not play for the rest of the season after he was ruled ineligible for violating a district code of conduct policy.

Rattler, the No. 1 rated quarterback prospect in the class of 2019 according to the 247Sports Composite, is a senior at Phoenix Pinnacle High School in Arizona.

"There is nothing on his permanent record," Spencer Rattler's father, Mike, said to the Arizona Republic. "We discussed everything with Coach Riley."

Mike Rattler would not elaborate on what code his son violated.

"We met with the administration at the school," Mike Rattler said. "We discussed how we need to handle the situation. We were rushed for time. They advised us on what we could say and we came up with our own narrative, feeling we could get past it."

Rattler has been committed to the Oklahoma program since his junior season and was MVP of the Elite 11 at The Opening in Texas this past summer. He threw for 1,863 yards with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season for Pinnacle and has passed for over 11,000 yards in his high school career, setting the state record.

Rumors started to surface about Rattler's availability in a televised ESPNU game, when Rattler said he would sit out the game because of a knee problem.

When the Republic reached out the district for comment on a possible violation, they were told they couldn't comment due to the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act (FERPA).

"I told him eventually you're going to have to address your team and make a statement about it," Mike Rattler said. "It's a dumb thing and it happened. He's a good kid. He's never been in trouble. He has a 3.8 GPA."