It's 2018 but apparently a school stealing an opponent's mascot is still a thing.

Air Force's 22-year-old falcon mascot, Aurora, is reportedly suffering from "potentially life-threatening injuries" due to a West Point prank, according to The Gazette.

West Point cadets allegedly took Aurora from an Army colonel's house as part of a prank during Air Force–Army week, reports the Gazette.

An Air Force official told the newspaper that the falcon might need to be euthanized because of its injured wing. The team planned to fly the bird home to Colorado Springs on its charter flight Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Air Force, it lost 17–14 to Army Saturday and couldn't exact revenge for the prank.