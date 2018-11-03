Watch: Chris Webber Receives Warm Welcome at Michigan Stadium Prior to Matchup vs. Penn State

Webber reached the Final Four with Michigan in 1992 and 1993. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 03, 2018

Chris Webber returned to Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, appearing at the Michigan Stadium for the Wolverines highly-anticipated matchup vs. Penn State. The former Fab Five member was announced as an honorary captain for the contest, receiving a rousing ovation from the Michigan crowd prior to kickoff. 

The five-time NBA All-Star spent two seasons in Ann Arbor, reaching the Final Four in 1992 and 1993. But Webber's relationship with the university hasn't always been smooth. He was banned from the school for 10 years in 2003, forced to dissociate after accepting money from booster Ed Martin while at playing for the Wolverines. 

Webber has also feuded with his former teammates since leaving the program, refusing to participate in an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about the Fab Five.

The past disputes seem to have faded, though, based on the Michigan crowd's reaction to Webber on Saturday. 

Michigan entered Saturday's battle at the Big House leading the Big 10 East. Penn State is fourth in the Big 10 East, two games behind the Wolverines. 

Follow along live here

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)