Chris Webber returned to Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, appearing at the Michigan Stadium for the Wolverines highly-anticipated matchup vs. Penn State. The former Fab Five member was announced as an honorary captain for the contest, receiving a rousing ovation from the Michigan crowd prior to kickoff.

The five-time NBA All-Star spent two seasons in Ann Arbor, reaching the Final Four in 1992 and 1993. But Webber's relationship with the university hasn't always been smooth. He was banned from the school for 10 years in 2003, forced to dissociate after accepting money from booster Ed Martin while at playing for the Wolverines.

Webber has also feuded with his former teammates since leaving the program, refusing to participate in an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about the Fab Five.

The past disputes seem to have faded, though, based on the Michigan crowd's reaction to Webber on Saturday.

Chris Webber gets a warm reception

Michigan entered Saturday's battle at the Big House leading the Big 10 East. Penn State is fourth in the Big 10 East, two games behind the Wolverines.

