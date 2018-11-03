The Scott Frost era is not off to a good start in Nebraska, and things don't look like they're getting much better.

Junior punter Caleb Lightbourn had a truly terrible kickoff disaster early in the first quarter. Lightbourn not only missed the football entirely, but tripped himself up in the process.

The kickoff resulted in a gain of one yard for the Cornhuskers and an offsides penalty that served as the salt in Nebraska's wound.

Somehow Ohio State (7-1) didn't score on the posession, despite starting at the Nebraska 35-yard line after the blunder.

The Cornhuskers are 2-6 through nine weeks of play, and just 1-4 in conference contests as they take on the Buckeyes in a Big Ten clash.