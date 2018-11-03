Watch: Nebraska Absolutely Botches First Quarter Kickoff Against Ohio State

BigTenNetwork/Twitter

This Nebraska kickoff might go down as one of the worst blunders in college football history.

By Emily Caron
November 03, 2018

The Scott Frost era is not off to a good start in Nebraska, and things don't look like they're getting much better. 

Junior punter Caleb Lightbourn had a truly terrible kickoff disaster early in the first quarter. Lightbourn not only missed the football entirely, but tripped himself up in the process.

The kickoff resulted in a gain of one yard for the Cornhuskers and an offsides penalty that served as the salt in Nebraska's wound.

Somehow Ohio State (7-1) didn't score on the posession, despite starting at the Nebraska 35-yard line after the blunder.

The Cornhuskers are 2-6 through nine weeks of play, and just 1-4 in conference contests as they take on the Buckeyes in a Big Ten clash.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)