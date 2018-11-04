One LSU 2019 commit is very confident in the Tigers' future talent.

Five-star recruit Kardell Thomas, who is from Baton Rouge and committed to LSU back in 2016, tweeted Saturday night that the Tigers will beat Alabama not only next season, but in "all my years" at the university.

"I don't care what anyone has to say it's a bold statement and I will be ready to back it up," Thomas wrote. "Good game Alabama but enjoy this last win against us [sic]."

Mark My Words



WE WILL BEAT BAMA ALL MY YEARS HERE REMEMBER THIS TWEET I DONT CARE WHAT ANYONE HAS TO SAY IT'S A BOLD STATEMENT AND I WILL BE READY TO BACK IT UP.

GOOD GAME ALABAMA BUT ENJOY THIS LAST WIN AGAINST US 💜💛🐯 #ForeverLSU — Kardell thomas (@kardellt62) November 4, 2018

The offensive guard tweeted out his prediction about an hour after Alabama defeated LSU 29–0 at Tiger Stadium. LSU forced Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to throw his first interception of the season but did little damage the rest of the night.

The Tigers last beat the Tide in 2011 and have lost eight straight in the series. Looks like Alabama better watch out for Thomas next year.