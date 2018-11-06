South Carolina’s Will Muschamp Says He Didn’t Know Tuesday Was Election Day

Muschamp learned that Tuesday was an election day during his press conference the day of.

By Emily Caron
November 06, 2018

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he didn't know that Tuesday was election day until his press conference that day. 

Josh Kendall of The State asked Muschamp how he had addressed voting with his team. After Muschamp did not respond, Kendall says he asked again. 

"You know there's an election today?" Kendall asked.

"I do now," Muschamp responded. "I'm getting ready for Florida."

Tuesday marks the 2018 midterm elections. All seven of South Carolina's seats in the House of Representatives are up for re-election, along with all of the state's executive officers.

Muschamp took over as South Carolina's head coach going into the 2016 season after a one-year stint at Auburn's defensive coordinator. He led the Gamecocks to a 6-7 season in his first year at the helm and improved to 9-4 in 2017. His team is 5-3 this season.

South Carolina kicks off against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 10 at noon ET.

