Katie Hnida, the first woman to score in a Division I football game, suffered multi-organ failure in September but is now in stable condition, her father, Dave Hnida confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

A GoFundMe that was set up for Hnida in early October has raised over $13,000.

According to the her father, Hnida was prescribed a common antibiotic and then suffered a rare reaction when her liver shut down, her kidneys failed and her bone marrow quit functioning, along with her blood not clotting, which caused uncontrollable bleeding.

Hnida was given emergency dialysis when she was admitted to the ICU in critical conditiion. She was in the hospital for a few weeks but is now in stable condition at her family's home in Colorado as she recovers. "She still has a way to go, but it’s going in the right direction," Dave Hnida said.

If everything goes well, it will be months before Hnida recovers, according to her father. Hnida is having more tests done next week, and the family is hoping she continues her upward recovery.

"I think everyone is still trying to wrap their arms around what happened because it happened very quickly and time winds up really becoming a nonexistent thing," Dave said. "You don't know what's going on in anything besides your immediate concern which in this case is her. We're slowly making our way toward a little bit more of normalcy but obviously we are dedicated to making sure she improves."

The 37-year-old Hnida attended the University of Colorado from 1999–2000. She then transfered to the University of New Mexico where she played three seasons. On Aug. 30, 2003, Hnida kicked two extra points against Texas State to become the first woman in NCAA history to score in a Division I game. In a 2004 interview with Sports Illustrated, Hnida detailed an allegation that she had been raped by one of her Colorado teammates after enduring verbal abuse and molestation by other teammates throughout the season (she never pressed charges or sued the school).

Hnida has since worked as an advocate, educator and voice for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.