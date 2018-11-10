No. 8 Washington State heads to Colorado for its final road game of the year.

The Cougars (8-1) are looking for their first Pac-12 North title and a berth to the conference's championship game. Quarterback Garnder Minshew led the Cougs to a 19-13 win over California last week by throwing a 10-yard touchdown to Easop Winston with 32 seconds remaining. Minshew went 35-for-51 with 334 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado (5-4) has struggled during the second half of the season, entering Saturday's game on a four-game losing streak. Despite trailing Arizona only 26-24 at the half, the Buffaloes couldn't stop quarterback Wildcats Khalil Tate and lost 42-34.

The Buffaloes will look to trip up the Cougars and find some redemption in Week 11.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN