Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy went off on college football's modern ease of transferring during his press conference on Monday with a monologue that touched on topics such as "liberalism" and "snowflakes" to express his discontent toward the trend.

According to The Oklahoman's Nathan Ruiz, Gundy ripped the rate of college transfers. Gundy's comments come one day after safety Thabo Mwaniki announced his decision to leave Oklahoma State.

“I think we live in a world where people are non-committal," Gundy said. "We allow liberalism to say, ‘Hey, I can just do what I want and I don’t have to really be tough and fight through it.’ You see that with young people because it’s an option they’re given. We weren’t given that option when we were growing up. We were told what to do, we did it the right way, or you go figure it out on your own."

On June 13, the NCAA introduced legislation that allowed for athletes to transfer programs without seeking permission from their current schools. Schools cannot block the transfers or dictate where the athletes go. The new rules went into effect in October.

Gundy also used several buzzwords used in analyzing 18- to 22-year-olds when asked about the concept.

"In the world today, there’s a lot of entitlement," Gundy added. "I’m a firm believer in the snowflake. I think it’s setting there. And I’m not talking about Thabo. Thabo and I have had multiple good talks. I’m talking about every millennial young person. Generation Z, I think is what they call ’em. It’s the world we live in because if they say, ‘Well, it’s a little bit hard,’ we say, ‘O.K., well, let’s go try something else.’ vs. ‘Hey, let’s bear down and let’s fight and do this.’ So you see a lot of that nowadays, and that doesn’t have anything to do with Thabo or [Jalen] McCleskey or anybody that’s been on the portal here."

Gundy said his comments were not a reflection of politics, but rather the "facts of life, the world we live in today."

Oklahoma State fell to 5–5 after a last-second loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. The Cowboys will host West Virginia on Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET.