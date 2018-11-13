Colorado Athletic Director: No Decision Made Yet on Coach Mike MacIntyre's Future With Program

Colorado athletic director Rick George says no decision has been made yet on the future of coach Mike MacIntyre.

By Scooby Axson
November 13, 2018

Colorado athletic director Rick George issued a statement Tuesday saying the team has not yet made a decision on the future of coach Mike MacIntyre.

It was previously reported by the Denver 7 that MacIntyre and the school are expected to part ways at the end of the season.

"We do not comment on speculation or unsubstantiated rumors with anonymous sources," George said in the statement. "Let me just say I have made no decisions regarding the future of the football program. As I've stated in the past, we continually evaluate all aspects of all of our 17 intercollegiate sport programs."  

MacIntyre, 53, has a 30-43 record in six seasons at the school.  In his time at the school, the Buffaloes have one winning season and one bowl appearance, which came in 2016.

MacIntyre signed a five-year contract extension at the end of that season, worth $16.25 million. He still has $10 million and three years remaining on his contract.

Colorado got off to a 5–0 start this season and was ranked as high as 19th in the AP Poll.

But they have lost five straight games, including Saturday's 31–10 loss at home to Washington State. Colorado also blew a 28-point lead to Oregon State, before losing 41–34 in overtime.

They must beat either Utah or California to be bowl eligible.

