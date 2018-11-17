Harvard got a touchdown called back after sophomore running back Devin Darrington taunted Yale defensive back Rodney Thomas II with what was presumed to be the middle finger as he ran into the end zone.

The touchdown was reversed after a ruling of unsportsmanlike conduct against Darrington. The gesture has been debated by viewers, but the call stood.

Harvard RB Devin Darrington flips the bird 5 yards before crossing into the endzone.



Touchdown is reversed following unsportsmanlike conduct penalty 🙄 pic.twitter.com/1eAFT5l3Hd — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 17, 2018

The Crimson went on to beat the Bulldogs, 45-27, despite the reversed call.