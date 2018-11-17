Harvard Touchdown Reversed After RB Devin Darrington Taunts Yale Defender

The officials reversed the touchdown with an unsportsmanlike conduct call after RB Devin Darrington made what appeared to be an obscene gesture.

By Emily Caron
November 17, 2018

Harvard got a touchdown called back after sophomore running back Devin Darrington taunted Yale defensive back Rodney Thomas II with what was presumed to be the middle finger as he ran into the end zone.

The touchdown was reversed after a ruling of unsportsmanlike conduct against Darrington. The gesture has been debated by viewers, but the call stood.

The Crimson went on to beat the Bulldogs, 45-27, despite the reversed call.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)