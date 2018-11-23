Oregon QB Justin Herbert Leaves Game vs. Oregon State With Apparent Shoulder Injury

The Ducks QB was seen holding his left shoulder after a sack by Oregon State.

By Emily Caron
November 23, 2018

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert did not start the second half for Oregon against Oregon State after leaving the field with what appeared to be a left shoulder injury.

The junior signal caller was sacked by Oregon State late in the second quarter. Herbert was seen holding his left shoulder after the hit, and true freshman backup QB Tyler Shough came in under center for Oregon for the last drive of the second quarter, handing off the ball for the final two plays before halftime.

Sophomore Braxton Burmeister took over as the Ducks' quarterback to start the second half.

Herbert brought Oregon up to a 21-3 lead in the first half before he disappeared from the sidelines for the second half. 

