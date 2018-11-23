Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert did not start the second half for Oregon against Oregon State after leaving the field with what appeared to be a left shoulder injury.

The junior signal caller was sacked by Oregon State late in the second quarter. Herbert was seen holding his left shoulder after the hit, and true freshman backup QB Tyler Shough came in under center for Oregon for the last drive of the second quarter, handing off the ball for the final two plays before halftime.

Just now: Justin Herbert leaving the Oregon locker room👀



Was holding shoulder after last OSU sack, backup QB Tyler Shough played last drive of 2Q #GoDucks photo cred @cburkhardtNBCS pic.twitter.com/mcFozyTB0O — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 23, 2018

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert not on field for second half per @Erik_Skopil and @Prehmmr247.



Took a shot late in the second quarter and came up grimacing with his hand on his throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/hJ9v2ulOY2 — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) November 23, 2018

Sophomore Braxton Burmeister took over as the Ducks' quarterback to start the second half.

Herbert brought Oregon up to a 21-3 lead in the first half before he disappeared from the sidelines for the second half.