It was a crazy night in College Station after Texas A&M beat LSU 74–72 in seven overtimes in the highest-scoring game in FBS history.

Yes, you read that correctly. Seven overtimes.

The Aggies won it with Kellen Mond's touchdown pass to Quartney Davis and then Mond's pass to Kendrick Rogers for a game-winning two-point conversion.

Sunday morning's finish became the highest-scoring game in FBS history and tied a record for the longest game. On Nov. 26, 2016, Pittsburgh beat Syracuse 76–61, scoring a combined 137 points. Texas A&M and LSU combined for 146 points.

Since the NCAA adopted an overtime rule in 1996, four other FBS games have reached seven overtimes. Western Michigan and Buffalo most recently reached it in October 2017, with the Broncos winning 71–68. Arkansas bested Ole Miss 58–56 in 2001 before outlasting Kentucky 71–63. In 2006, North Texas beat FIU 25–22 in seven.

Before the ending stretched into Sunday morning, LSU thought they had the game in the bag, believing Mond threw an interception in the final minute of regulation to end the game. The Tigers started to celebrate and dumped Gatorade on coach Ed Orgeron, only for officials to review the play and find that Mond's knee was down as he bent over to reach for a low snap, meaning the pick did not count.

After picking up a fourth-and-18, Texas A&M spiked the ball with no time left on the clock to end the game. After being reviewed, one second was added to the clock, giving Mond enough time to throw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Qartney Davis to send it to overtime.

KELLEN MOND in the CLUTCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kTtKKpjOma — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 25, 2018

LSU kicked a field goal to score first in overtime. Texas A&M benefited from another controversial call when a ball knocked loose from Jace Sternberger, who appeared to secure it before colliding with a LSU defender, was ruled an incomplete pass instead of a fumble. The Aggies went on to kick a field goal to send the game to double overtime.

What is a fumble? pic.twitter.com/xchJqb7gk1 — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) November 25, 2018

The two teams exchanged touchdowns to send it to a third and then fourth overtime, including Mond's incredible 25-yard throw to Kendrick Rogers on a jump ball in the end zone.

Kenrick Rogers, this catch was just stupid



(via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/3bcEQRpDkU — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 25, 2018

A pair of field goals and then consecutive touchdowns extended it to eventual sixth and seventh overtimes, which set up Rogers's heroics.

This isn't the first time LSU has experienced a weird situation like this. The Tigers beat Kentucky in 2002 in the "Bluegrass Miracle," when the Wildcats thought they had come from behind for a big upset with a fourth quarter rally to win the game.

LSU called the final play "Dash Right 93 Berlin" with an incredible Hail Mary pass. The Wildcats didn't realize the pass deflected off of a Kentucky player's hand and into LSU receiver Devery Henderson's hands, who ran it in for the game-winning touchdown. Kentucky had already doused head coach Guy Morriss with Gatorade only to discover LSU had beat them 33–30.

Orgeron had enough time to dry off from his unwanted bath—a total of 91 points were scored from that point on.

Things got understandably chippy in the postgame, as The Advocate’s Hilary Scheinuk captured this photo of LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk throwing a punch as fans and attendees rushed the field.

POSTGAME | #LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and an unknown man with what appears to be an #Aggie bench credential throw punches on the field after @AggieFootball defeated @LSUfootball in 7-OT @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/H7EvCNmoIv — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 25, 2018

Orgeron also expressed his disagreement with the calls that saved the Aggies.