Jim McElwain will be named as the ninth coach in Central Michigan history, with an introductory press conference scheduled for Monday morning, according to Central Michigan Life's Evan Petzold.

The Chippewas fired John Bonamego on Nov. 23 after four seasons with the program. After reaching a bowl game in each of his first three seasons at Central Michigam, Bonamego's squad went 1–11 in 2018.

McElwain has six years of head coaching experience. He led Florida to a 22–12 record from 2015-17, reaching two bowl games. McElwain was fired midway through the 2017 season.

The former Gators head coach led Colorado State to a 22–16 record across three seasons prior to being hired by Florida in 2017. McElwain did not coach in 2018.