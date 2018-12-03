Chip Lindsey will not return to Auburn as the team's offensive coordinator in 2019, AL.com's Matt Zenitz reported on Monday.

The Tigers finished the season 7–5, including a 3–5 mark in the SEC, punctuated by a 52–21 loss to rival Alabama.

The Tigers offense finished the 2018 season ranking 67th nationally in rushing with 164.1 yards per game. The team was also just 88th in passing (209.5) and 71st in scoring (28.3 points per game).

Lindsey is expected to land another job in the near future, with reports already surfacing that the offensive coordinator is in discussions to join Les Miles at Kansas. Lindsey also reportedly interviewed to become Tennesee's offensive coordinator along with former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze.

Lindsey was an offensive analyst during the Tigers' SEC championship and BCS National Championship run in 2013 before leaving for Southern Miss in 2014. There, Lindsey developed Nick Mullens into the Conference USA 2015 Offensive Player of the Year and broke five single-season school records. His 2015 offense ranked fifth in the nation in total touchdowns, seventh in total points, eighth in total passing yards and completions and 12th in points per game.

Lindsey left for Arizona State in 2016, leading the Sun Devils to a 5–1 record before losing three quarterbacks to injury. He returned to Auburn as the team's offensive coordinator in 2017.