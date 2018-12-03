Tagovailoa, Murray, Haskins Named Heisman Trophy Finalists

One of the three college football quarterbacks will be named the Heisman Trophy winner on Dec. 8.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 03, 2018

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins were named as the three Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday.

Tagovailoa, a sophomore, was considered the favorite to win the award for most of the season. He established hmself as one of the top offensive talents in college football early, throwing for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns through Alabama's first four games of the season. Injury limited his production later on, however. In Saturday's SEC championship game against Georgia, Tagovailoa went 10-of-25 for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before exiting the game with a right ankle injury. Still, the Alabama quarterback would make for a worthy trophy recepient, totaling 3,353 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while leading the Crimson Tide to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. 

Sooners quarterback Murray is one of three players to eclipse 4,000 passing yards, accumulating a season total of 4,053 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Murray also tallied 892 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. In Saturday's Big 12 championship against Texas, Murray lit up the Longhorns for 379 yards and four touchdowns en route to a title victory. The win positioned Oklahoma at No. 4 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and has the Sooners primed for an Orange Bowl matchup against Tagovailoa and Alabama on Dec. 29. 

A sophmore at Ohio State, Haskins finished the season with 4,502 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Haskins was the single-season Big Ten passing leader and threw for 396 yards and six touchdowns against Michigan to push the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title. In Saturday's championship game, Haskins accounted for 499 yards and five scores, leading his team to a big 45–24 title win over Northwestern.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced on Saturday, De. 8 at 7 pm, ET. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)