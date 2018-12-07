Notre Dame Unveils Uniform for College Football Playoff Game vs. Clemson

The Fighting Irish plan to "Rush 4 Gold" in the College Football Playoff.

By Jenna West
December 07, 2018

Notre Dame is sticking to their golden standard for the Cotton Bowl and unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming College Football Playoff game against Clemson.

The Fighting Irish went with a "Rush 4 Gold" theme on their traditional white away jerseys by featuring gold piping around the numbers and interlocking ND shoulder logo. The mantra is stitched on the inside of the neckline of the jerseys. A gold Under Armour logo adorns the kelly green gloves and cleats, which also have gold spikes, that the Irish will wear for the playoff game.

No. 3 Notre Dame (12–0) will take on No. 2 Clemson (13–0) in the first round of the playoff. This marks Notre Dame's eighth time reaching the Cotton Bowl. The Irish have a 5–2 record in their past seven appearances between 1969 and 1993. 

Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is slated for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29 on ESPN.

      Double Bogey (+2)