National Signing Day: Five-Star Offensive Tackle Evan Neal Commits to Alabama

Alabama landed a gigantic (literally) tackle prospect to add to the two other top-10 OTs already in the fold for 2019.

By Eric Single
December 19, 2018

The No. 3 prospect in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, is leaving the state, after IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Evan Neal chose Alabama over Miami, Florida State and Georgia on Wednesday. His choice gives Alabama its third five-star of the 2019 class.

Listed at 6'7.5" and 360 pounds (which SB Nation reported is down from the 390 pounds he weighed in at last winter), Neal should show up on campus cutting one of the more imposing figures on a loaded Alabama roster and competing for time at one of the tackle spots. Two of the top-three four-star offensive tackles, Pierce Quick and Amari Kight, had already pledged their services to the Crimson Tide, and top tackle prospect Darnell Wright was considered a strong Tennessee lean.

According to 247Sports, Neal initially committed to the Crimson Tide in May 2016, then decommitted less than two weeks later and received an offer from Miami the next day.

“I want to be the best, and to be the best you gotta compete with the best,” Neal told ESPNU after his commitment.

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)