The No. 3 prospect in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, is leaving the state, after IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Evan Neal chose Alabama over Miami, Florida State and Georgia on Wednesday. His choice gives Alabama its third five-star of the 2019 class.

Listed at 6'7.5" and 360 pounds (which SB Nation reported is down from the 390 pounds he weighed in at last winter), Neal should show up on campus cutting one of the more imposing figures on a loaded Alabama roster and competing for time at one of the tackle spots. Two of the top-three four-star offensive tackles, Pierce Quick and Amari Kight, had already pledged their services to the Crimson Tide, and top tackle prospect Darnell Wright was considered a strong Tennessee lean.

According to 247Sports, Neal initially committed to the Crimson Tide in May 2016, then decommitted less than two weeks later and received an offer from Miami the next day.

“I want to be the best, and to be the best you gotta compete with the best,” Neal told ESPNU after his commitment.