National Signing Day 2019: Five-Star Linebacker Nakobe Dean Commits to Georgia

The top inside linebacker in the class of 2019 picked Georgia over several SEC challengers.

By Eric Single
December 19, 2018

The top inside linebacker in the class of 2019 has made his decision. Five-star Horn Lake (Miss.) High School standout Nakobe Dean chose Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, capping a recruitment that drew the attention of most SEC power players.

The 6'0", 216-pound Dean led Horn Lake to the first school championship in school history this year, then fielded final recruiting pitches from LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas A&M and Auburn in the final days before the opening of the three-day early signing period. His choice gives Georgia its fifth five-star of the 2019 class.

Like Roquan Smith and other decorated linebackers before him, Dean will get the chance to extend Georgia's tradition of versatile, hyper-athletic linebackers who can cover huge swaths of grass. The Bulldogs' linebacking corps is set to lose seniors D'Andre Walker, Juwan Taylor and Natrez Patrick, all of whom finished top-10 on the team's total tackles leaderboard. Dean will be joined by four-star Trezmen Marshall, the No. 7 inside linebacker in this class out of Clinch County (Ga.) High School, in an effort to provide replacements.

Horn Lake, located just south of Memphis near the Mississippi-Tennessee line, is just over an hour drive from Oxford, and Dean's older brother Nikolas is currently a walk-on freshman tight end for the Rebels. Alabama was predictably considered a front-runner. But ultimately, it was Georgia who got a potential game-changing talent.

