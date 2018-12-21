Michigan QB Shea Patterson Returning for Senior Year

Michigan QB Shea Patterson will return to the University for his senior year, the signal caller announced Friday on Twitter.

"There is absolutely nothing like playing in the Big House in front of the greatest fans in the country," Patterson tweeted. "I wouldn't trade those Saturdays competing with my brothers for anything. Can't wait to play with the seniors one last time in the Peach Bowl!"

Patterson threw for 2,364 yards and 23 total touchdowns through 12 games in the regular season. The Wolverines went 10–2 in 2018 in Patterson's first season at Michigan, losing only to Notre Dame and rival Ohio State.

Patterson told The Detroit News that he made his decision to return to Michigan about one week ago.

The junior spent the first two seasons of his college career at Ole Miss before transferring to Michigan in December 2017.

Michigan will face Florida in the New Year's Six Peach Bowl on Dec. 29. Kickoff is slated for noon ET.