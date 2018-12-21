Michigan QB Shea Patterson Returning for Senior Year

Patterson helped lead Michigan to a 10–2 record this season.

By Jenna West
December 21, 2018

Michigan QB Shea Patterson will return to the University for his senior year, the signal caller announced Friday on Twitter.

"There is absolutely nothing like playing in the Big House in front of the greatest fans in the country," Patterson tweeted. "I wouldn't trade those Saturdays competing with my brothers for anything. Can't wait to play with the seniors one last time in the Peach Bowl!"

Patterson threw for 2,364 yards and 23 total touchdowns through 12 games in the regular season. The Wolverines went 10–2 in 2018 in Patterson's first season at Michigan, losing only to Notre Dame and rival Ohio State.

Patterson told The Detroit News that he made his decision to return to Michigan about one week ago.

The junior spent the first two seasons of his college career at Ole Miss before transferring to Michigan in December 2017.

Michigan will face Florida in the New Year's Six Peach Bowl on Dec. 29. Kickoff is slated for noon ET.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)