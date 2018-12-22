Army Notches Program-Record 11th Win in Bowl Beatdown of Houston

Army earned its third straight bowl win on Saturday. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 22, 2018

Army set a school record with its 11th win of the season after defeating Houston, 70–14, on Saturday in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. 

The Black Knights also won their third straight bowl game, winning 31 games over the last three seasons. Head coach Jeff Monken is now 34–28 in his five years with the program. 

Army torched Houston's defense throughout the afternoon, entering the locker room at halftime up 42–7. The Black Knights tallied 507 yards on 58 carries, finding the end zone eight times through the ground. 

Army also tied a pair of NCAA records with its dominant performance over Houston. The Black Knights' 56-point win tied the NCAA record for most points in a bowl game as well as largest margin of victory in a bowl game. 

