How to Watch Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo vs. Troy Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to Buffalo vs. Troy in the Dollar General Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 22.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 22, 2018

Buffalo will be making its first bowl game appearance since 2013 when the team goes head-to-head with Troy in the Dollar General Bowl on Saturday.

The Bulls (10–3) are coming off of their best season since joining Division I-A in 1999 and will be looking to redeem themselves after a disappointing 30–29 MAC title game loss to Northern Illinois. Quarterback Tyree Jackson was this year's MAC offensive player of the year, throwing for 27 touchdowns and 2,857 yards and adding another seven scores with his legs. The junior quarterback has struggled against stiff competition, however, and will be looking to overcome that hurdle against Troy's No. 23 ranked scoring defense.

For the third consecutive year, the Trojans (9–3) finished with a winning record under head coach Neal Brown. Troy will be eyeing a school-record fourth straight bowl game victory on Saturday. Troy's last game ended in defeat, however, with a 21–10 loss to Appalachian State that cost the team a spot in the Sun Belt championship game. Troy is 4–3 all-time in bowl games and will be playing in their second Dollar General Bowl in three years.

Troy's first game came in 2016, when the Trojans defeated Ohio 28–23.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

