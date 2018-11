The College Football Playoff committee will announce the participants in this year's 2018 College Football Playoff semifinals on Selection Sunday, scheduled for Dec. 2, 2018, after conference championships conclude on Saturday, Dec. 1.

As anticipation builds for the National Championship game on Jan. 8, the road to Santa Clara starts with bowl games beginning on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Here is a list of every 2018-19 college football postseason game, including the College Football Playoff.

All times listed are Eastern.

Saturday, Dec. 15

• Noon Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl: SWAC vs. MEAC (ABC)

• 2 p.m. New Mexico Bowl: Mountain West vs. C-USA (ESPN)

• 2:30 p.m. AutoNation Cure Bowl: American vs. Sun Belt (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: Pac-12 vs. Mountain West (ABC)

• 5:30 p.m. Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: MAC vs. Sun Belt (ESPN)

• 9 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: C-USA vs. Sun Belt (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 18

• 7 p.m. Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl: American or C-USA vs. MAC (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

• 8 p.m. DXL Frisco Bowl: American vs. At-large team (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 20

• 8 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: American vs. C-USA (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 21

• 12:30 p.m. Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: C-USA vs. MAC (ESPN)

• 4 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: MAC vs. Mountain West (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 22

• Noon Birmingham Bowl: SEC vs. American (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Big 12 vs. American (ESPN)

• 7 p.m. Dollar General Bowl: MAC vs. Sun Belt (ESPN)

• 10:30 p.m. Hawaii Bowl: C-USA vs. Mountain West (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 26

• 1:30 p.m. Servpro First Responder Bowl: Big Ten vs. C-USA (ESPN)

• 5:15 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl: Big Ten vs. ACC (ESPN)

• 9 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl: Big 12 vs. Pac-12 (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 27

• 1:30 p.m. Walk-On's Independence Bowl: SEC vs. ACC (ESPN)

• 5:15 p.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Big Ten vs. ACC (ESPN)

• 9 p.m. Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Big 12 vs. SEC (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 28

• 1:30 p.m. Franklin American Mortgagae Music City Bowl: SEC vs. ACC or Big Ten (ESPN)

• 5:15 p.m. Camping World Bowl: Big 12 vs. ACC (ESPN)

• 9 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl: Big 12 vs. Pac-12 (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 29

• Noon Belk Bowl: SEC vs. ACC (ABC)

• 9 p.m. Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Mountain West vs. Sun Belt (CBSSN)

• College Football Playoff (see below)

Monday, Dec. 31

• Noon Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman: ACC vs. American (ESPN)

• 2:30 p.m. Hyundai Sun Bowl: Pac-12 vs. ACC (CBS)

• 3 p.m. Redbox Bowl: Big Ten vs. Pac-12 (FOX)

• 3:45 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Big 12 vs. SEC (ESPN)

• 7 p.m. San Diego County Cedit Union Holiday Bowl: Big Ten vs. Pac-12 (FS1)

• 7:30 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: SEC vs. ACC or Big Ten (ESPN)

Tuesday, Jan. 1

• Noon Outback Bowl: Big Ten vs. SEC (ESPN2)

• 1 p.m. Citrus Bowl: Big Ten vs. SEC (ABC)

College Footbal Playoff

Saturday, Dec. 29: Semifinals

• Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. (ESPN)

• Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 7: Championship

• College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (ESPN)