Former Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will join Alabama's offensive staff after being offered the offensive coordinator position with the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Sarkisian was on the Crimson Tide's campus in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. He was reportedly interviewing for Alabama's offensive coordinator opening.

Ex-Falcons OC Steve Sarkisian was on campus at Alabama today, I’m told, interviewing for the offensive coordinator job. @diannaESPN reports he’s headed there. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2019

Sarkisian worked for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as an offensive analyst in 2016. He was promoted to the offensive coordinator position prior to the CFP National Championship Game in January 2017.

The former Crimson Tide OC was hired by the Falcons in February 2017. Sarkisian was fired as Atlanta's offensive coordinator after the 2018 season.

Sarkisian is 46–35 as a college coach. He spent five seasons at Washington from 2009-13 and two seasons at USC in 2014 and 2015.