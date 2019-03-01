NCAA Football Rules Committee Proposes Making it Easier to Overturn Targeting

The committee also proposed a change to potentially shorten games that extend past four overtimes.

By Jenna West
March 01, 2019

The NCAA football rules committee has proposed two changes to its targeting rules and a change to games that extend beyond four overtimes.

The committee suggested a “progressive” penalty for players who receive a second targeting foul in a single season: Along with being disqualified for that game, the player would be suspended for the team's next matchup as well.

The second proposed change focused on instant replay review of targeting calls. Replay officials "will be directed to examine all aspects of the play and confirm the foul when all elements of targeting are present." If any element of targeting cannot be confirmed, then the official would overturn the targeting foul. The proposed rule change would no longer let the call on the field merely “stand” after a targeting review.

"The targeting rule has been effective in changing player behavior," said NCAA secretary-rules editor Steve Shaw. "The progressive penalty is to ensure that a player re-evaluates his technique, with coaching staff support, after he receives a targeting foul. Additionally, the instant replay review changes will ensure that when a player is disqualified, it is clearly warranted."

The committee also suggested a slight change to overtime rules if a game stretches to a fifth overtime. Instead of starting another drive at the opponent's 25-yard line, teams would run alternating two-point conversion plays. By doing so, the change would limit the number of plays from scrimmage and theoretically bring the game to an end faster.

The rules for the first four overtimes of a game would not be affected by this change.

According to the NCAA, only four games across all divisions have lasted longer than four overtimes in the past four seasons.

Any proposed changes by the committee would have to be reviewed and approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message