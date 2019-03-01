The NCAA football rules committee has proposed two changes to its targeting rules and a change to games that extend beyond four overtimes.

The committee suggested a “progressive” penalty for players who receive a second targeting foul in a single season: Along with being disqualified for that game, the player would be suspended for the team's next matchup as well.

The second proposed change focused on instant replay review of targeting calls. Replay officials "will be directed to examine all aspects of the play and confirm the foul when all elements of targeting are present." If any element of targeting cannot be confirmed, then the official would overturn the targeting foul. The proposed rule change would no longer let the call on the field merely “stand” after a targeting review.

"The targeting rule has been effective in changing player behavior," said NCAA secretary-rules editor Steve Shaw. "The progressive penalty is to ensure that a player re-evaluates his technique, with coaching staff support, after he receives a targeting foul. Additionally, the instant replay review changes will ensure that when a player is disqualified, it is clearly warranted."

The committee also suggested a slight change to overtime rules if a game stretches to a fifth overtime. Instead of starting another drive at the opponent's 25-yard line, teams would run alternating two-point conversion plays. By doing so, the change would limit the number of plays from scrimmage and theoretically bring the game to an end faster.

The rules for the first four overtimes of a game would not be affected by this change.

According to the NCAA, only four games across all divisions have lasted longer than four overtimes in the past four seasons.

Any proposed changes by the committee would have to be reviewed and approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel.