Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Agrees to Contract Extension Through 2023

Whittingham is 120–61 in 15 seasons with the Utes. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 04, 2019

Utah extended head coach Kyle Whittingham's contract on Monday, the school confirmed. Whittingham is now signed with the Utes through 2023.

Wittingham joined the Utes as a defensive assistant in 1994. He has been Utah's head coach since 2004, going 120–61 in the last 15 seasons. 

"Coach Whittingham is one of the top coaches in college football and extending his contract was a high priority in my first year here," Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said in a statement. "Kyle's teams compete for championships on the field and in the classroom, and his loyalty to the University of Utah has made this a great partnership."

Utah is 38–38 in the Pac-12 since joining the conference in 2011. Whittingham has led the Utes to five-straight winning seasons. They won four-straight bowl games from 2014-17 before losing to Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl in December 2018. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message