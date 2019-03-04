Utah extended head coach Kyle Whittingham's contract on Monday, the school confirmed. Whittingham is now signed with the Utes through 2023.

Wittingham joined the Utes as a defensive assistant in 1994. He has been Utah's head coach since 2004, going 120–61 in the last 15 seasons.

"Coach Whittingham is one of the top coaches in college football and extending his contract was a high priority in my first year here," Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said in a statement. "Kyle's teams compete for championships on the field and in the classroom, and his loyalty to the University of Utah has made this a great partnership."

Utah is 38–38 in the Pac-12 since joining the conference in 2011. Whittingham has led the Utes to five-straight winning seasons. They won four-straight bowl games from 2014-17 before losing to Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl in December 2018.