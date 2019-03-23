Four-Star DE Demon Clowney, Cousin of Jadeveon, Commits to LSU

Jadeveon Clowney's cousin is coming to LSU.

By Jenna West
March 23, 2019

Four-star defensive end Demon Clowney committed to LSU on Saturday and announced his decision on Twitter.

Not only does the Baltimore native have a cool name, it's pronounced Da-Mon, but he's also the cousin of former University of South Carolina standout Jadeveon Clowney.

The 6'4", 225-pound junior committed to LSU after making an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge on Saturday to watch the team's scrimmage at Tiger Stadium. Clowney had offers from Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina and others.

He transferred to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore after his freshman year and also plays basketball for the Panthers.

Clowney joins an already loaded 2020 Tigers recruiting class, including five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, four-star quarterback Max Johnson and four-star receiver Kayson Boutte.

