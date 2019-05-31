Five-star recruit Julian Fleming has committed to playing football at Ohio State, Fleming announced Friday morning.

Fleming, the No. 4-ranked player overall and the top receiver in the class of 2020, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Penn State, making him the second five-star to commit to the Buckeyes this cycle.

"For a while, I thought I was going to Penn State, then for a while I thought I was going to Clemson, and then I just finally settled down and figured it out," Fleming said, according to ESPN. "It was just the at-home feeling and their players. [Ohio State] puts their players first and all my visits there, I had countless hours with all the players, so I really got the college vibe right away."

Fleming, a 6'2", 200-pound wide receiver from Southern Columbia Area High School in Catawissa, Penn., caught 78 passes for 1,524 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior. He hauled in 69 passes for 1,462 yards and 20 scores as a sophomore and registered 36 receptions for 956 yards and 13 scores his freshman year.

Fleming joins five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. as the jewels of the Buckeyes’ 2020 class. Ohio State has now landed at least one five-star in each of its classes going back to 2012.

"Ohio State's offense was clicking last year; it was definitely a big influence," Fleming said. "They were like No. 1 in passing all year. They have Justin Fields coming in now, and they have some people that are going to be there for a little while."

The Buckeyes finished the regular season 12–1 and defeated Washington 28–23 in the Rose Bowl in 2018.