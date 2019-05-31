Five-Star WR Julian Fleming Commits to Ohio State

The top receiver in the 2020 class committed to the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Penn State.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 31, 2019

Five-star recruit Julian Fleming has committed to playing football at Ohio State, Fleming announced Friday morning.

Fleming, the No. 4-ranked player overall and the top receiver in the class of 2020, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Penn State, making him the second five-star to commit to the Buckeyes this cycle.

"For a while, I thought I was going to Penn State, then for a while I thought I was going to Clemson, and then I just finally settled down and figured it out," Fleming said, according to ESPN. "It was just the at-home feeling and their players. [Ohio State] puts their players first and all my visits there, I had countless hours with all the players, so I really got the college vibe right away."

Fleming, a 6'2", 200-pound wide receiver from Southern Columbia Area High School in Catawissa, Penn., caught 78 passes for 1,524 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior. He hauled in 69 passes for 1,462 yards and 20 scores as a sophomore and registered 36 receptions for 956 yards and 13 scores his freshman year.

Fleming joins five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. as the jewels of the Buckeyes’ 2020 class. Ohio State has now landed at least one five-star in each of its classes going back to 2012.

"Ohio State's offense was clicking last year; it was definitely a big influence," Fleming said. "They were like No. 1 in passing all year. They have Justin Fields coming in now, and they have some people that are going to be there for a little while."

The Buckeyes finished the regular season 12–1 and defeated Washington 28–23 in the Rose Bowl in 2018.

