Red Sox Select Florida QB Feleipe Franks in 31st Round of MLB Draft

Franks played baseball in high school but does not play for the Gators.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 05, 2019

The Boston Red Sox drafted Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks in the 2019 MLB draft on Wednesday.

Franks was selected with the No. 947 overall pick despite not playing baseball for the Gators this season. Franks played baseball at Crawfordville’s Wakulla High and was rated the 500th player in the country prior to his senior season, according to Perfect Game.

"I’m flattered that the Red Sox picked me this afternoon. However, I’m living out my dream being the quarterback of the Florida Gators," Franks said in a statement after he was selected. "We’re all working extremely hard this offseason and I cannot wait to hit the field this fall.”

Franks is coming off a 2018 season in which he threw for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The 6'6", 240-pound quarterback started all 13 games for the Gators and added seven rushing scores.

