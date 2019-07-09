Last Chance U is making its return to Independence Community College, but this year, everything has changed.

In a new, full trailer released on Tuesday, Netflix's Emmy-nominated JUCO football docuseries features the first in-depth look at what an earlier release called a "disastrous season on the field."

After going 9–2 during its first year being followed by the show, ICC fell to 2–8 last fall. The series will again highlight fiery coach Jason Brown, who resigned after it was revealed that he referred to himself as “your new Hitler” in a text message he sent to a German player.

Last Chance U: Indy Part 2 will be the first time the series has highlighted a losing team. Previous installments of the show featured two years at JUCO powerhouse East Mississippi Community College—which just sent alums Dakota Allen and Ronald Ollie to the NFL—and one winning season at Independence.

The fourth season begins streaming on July 19.