Jeremy Pruitt Spends SEC Media Day Talking for 21 Minutes Straight to Delay Questioning

Just call Tennessee coach Jeremy "Filibuster" Pruitt from now on. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 16, 2019

You may think you know how to evade some questions, but have you ever been at the level of Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt at the 2019 SEC media days avoiding questions?

According to reporters, the second-year Vols coach spent the first 21 minutes of his allotted 30 minutes at the podium rambling through his opening statement to avoid taking questions. He managed to leave about nine minutes for questions after earlier saying he didn't like appearing at SEC media days. 

He went into great detail about the players he brought to media day, which included linebacker Daniel Bituli, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and linebacker Darrell Taylor. He proceeded to delve into the roster position-by-position as the time dragged on. 

Honestly, the fact he stopped was almost a disappointment. Sure, reporters need to get some questions in, but it would have been a greater feat had he managed to talk all 30 minutes without a pause for questions.

If the Vols don't work out for Pruitt, perhaps he's got a future on Capitol Hill.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message