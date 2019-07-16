You may think you know how to evade some questions, but have you ever been at the level of Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt at the 2019 SEC media days avoiding questions?

According to reporters, the second-year Vols coach spent the first 21 minutes of his allotted 30 minutes at the podium rambling through his opening statement to avoid taking questions. He managed to leave about nine minutes for questions after earlier saying he didn't like appearing at SEC media days.

He went into great detail about the players he brought to media day, which included linebacker Daniel Bituli, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and linebacker Darrell Taylor. He proceeded to delve into the roster position-by-position as the time dragged on.

Honestly, the fact he stopped was almost a disappointment. Sure, reporters need to get some questions in, but it would have been a greater feat had he managed to talk all 30 minutes without a pause for questions.

If the Vols don't work out for Pruitt, perhaps he's got a future on Capitol Hill.