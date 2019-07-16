Tom Herman Wants Texas-Texas A&M Rivalry Renewed: 'It's Great for College Football'

Herman hopes to grow the Longhorns' 76–37–5 all-time record against Texas's in-state rival.

By Michael Shapiro
July 16, 2019

Texas and Texas A&M haven't faced off since 2011, but Longhorns head coach Tom Herman hopes to bring the rivalry back in the 2020s.

"I'd love to see the rivalry renewed," Herman said at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday. "I think it's great for college football. It's great for Texas.”

The Aggies' move to the SEC in 2012 ended the annual rivalry, which was played each year on the day after Thanksgiving. Longhorns' athletic director Chris Del Conte said in January he would like the rivalry to begin again. Texas governor Greg Abbot echoed the sentiment in February. 

"I'm feeling moved. And I want to set the example," Abbot said. "For example, I'm willing to step up and put aside past differences and work with [state representative] Lyle Larson to reinstate the rivalry game between the Aggies and the Longhorns."

Texas holds a 76–37–5 all-time series lead, including a 27-25 victory in the rivalry's last matchup.

The Longhorns are 9–3 against the Aggies since 2000, with Texas A&M's three 21st century wins coming in 2006, 2007 and 2010. 

