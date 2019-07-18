Despite a 44–16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses still thinks the Crimson Tide are better.

"During the game, we weren't prepared for it. Clemson got the best of us that day," Moses said Wednesday at SEC media days. "And kudos to them. But from that point on, we learned from our mistakes and we're trying to get better."

Moses said the loss was a result of better game planning by Clemson and better preparation on their end.

When asked if Alabama's best is better than Clemson, Moses didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, I think so," he said. "I have a lot of confidence in our team. I have a lot of confidence in [quarterback Tua Tagovailoa], our receivers, our offensive line, defensive line. At our best, yeah."

Clemson finished with a perfect 15-0 record with the championship and Alabama dropped to 14-1. In the game, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 20-of-32 for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa threw an interception on his team's first drive of the game, which led to a Clemson touchdown on the return.

When told of Alabama's comments, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and guard John Simpson shot back while at ACC media days

Alabama opens its season against Duke on August 31, while Clemson will face Georgia Tech on August 29.