Former Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire Joining CBS Sports as Analyst at 24

Former Notre Dame and Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is joining CBS Sports as a national college football analyst.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 25, 2019

Former Notre Dame and Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is joining CBS Sports as a national college football analyst, as first confirmed by The Big Lead. 

Zaire, who is 24, plans to remain with Overtime, which is a sports network he signed with last year. According to The Big Lead, Zaire will be on a rotation of play-by-play announcers on select games this season.

Zaire started his college career at Notre Dame before finishing it out at Florida as a graduate transfer with his fifth year of eligibility. He went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft. In four seasons between Notre and Florida, Zaire went 90-for-154 with 1165 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in 19 total games.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message