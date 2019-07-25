Former Notre Dame and Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is joining CBS Sports as a national college football analyst, as first confirmed by The Big Lead.

Zaire, who is 24, plans to remain with Overtime, which is a sports network he signed with last year. According to The Big Lead, Zaire will be on a rotation of play-by-play announcers on select games this season.

Zaire started his college career at Notre Dame before finishing it out at Florida as a graduate transfer with his fifth year of eligibility. He went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft. In four seasons between Notre and Florida, Zaire went 90-for-154 with 1165 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in 19 total games.