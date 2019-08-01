The usual suspects are back at the college football heap, with defending champion Clemson claiming the No. 1 spot in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll released on Thursday for the first time in school history.

The Tigers, led by sophomore quarterback and Heisman candidate Trevor Lawrence, are attempting to become the first team to repeat as champions since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.

Clemson begins their title defense at home on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

Alabama was ranked second. The Crimson Tide have appeared in every college football playoff and are looking to avenge that 44-16 thrashing by Clemson.

Behind Alabama is SEC foe Georgia at No. 3. Oklahoma comes in at No. 4 and Ohio State at No. 5.

LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas round out the top 10.

Here is the complete poll:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Oregon

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Auburn

17. Wisconsin

18. UCF

19. Iowa

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Iowa State

25. Northwestern