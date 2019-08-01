Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five.
The usual suspects are back at the college football heap, with defending champion Clemson claiming the No. 1 spot in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll released on Thursday for the first time in school history.
The Tigers, led by sophomore quarterback and Heisman candidate Trevor Lawrence, are attempting to become the first team to repeat as champions since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.
Clemson begins their title defense at home on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.
Alabama was ranked second. The Crimson Tide have appeared in every college football playoff and are looking to avenge that 44-16 thrashing by Clemson.
Behind Alabama is SEC foe Georgia at No. 3. Oklahoma comes in at No. 4 and Ohio State at No. 5.
LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas round out the top 10.
Here is the complete poll:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Oregon
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Auburn
17. Wisconsin
18. UCF
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern